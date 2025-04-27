16-year-old Boy Nabbed With Gun In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has apprehended a 16-year-old individual named Solomon Ibiwoye after he was discovered with a firearm in the Ebute-Ero region of the state.

Police spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, announced this in a post on X on Sunday, praising the alertness of local residents that contributed to the arrest.

Hundeyin expressed gratitude to the observant citizens of Lagos who reported the presence of the firearm with the teenager to the Ebute-Ero Police Division.

Furthermore, a subsequent search of the youth’s home resulted in the recovery of a homemade firearm and an unused cartridge.

“One more firearm off the streets,” he said, assuring all that investigations into the matter are ongoing.

The police spokesperson also reiterated the importance of public vigilance in crime prevention.

“See something, say something,” he stated.

Hundeyin did not disclose the circumstances under which the teenager came into possession of the weapon or whether he was linked to any criminal gang, but assured that the matter was being thoroughly investigated.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Police Command, in a major operation, uncovered a human trafficking ring in Ibadan, the State capital and rescued 83 individuals, including a child.

Naija Naija learnt that the victims were held for an undisclosed period in a house at the Orogun area of the state.

The police in a terse statement disclosed that the victims, believed to be nationals of the Democratic Republic of Congo, were lured to Nigeria under the pretence of being offered employment opportunities.

The perpetrators reportedly extorted significant sums of money in dollars from the victims’ parents and relatives as part of the elaborate scheme.

The rescued individuals are currently at the Police Headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan, where authorities are conducting further investigations to ascertain the full details of the case.