Wike Makes Fresh Appointments In Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has approved the appointment of members of the Interim Management Board of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) Golf Club in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the latest development was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by Wike’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka.

According to the statement, while Peter Deshi was appointed as the chairperson of the Interim Management Board, Yomi Oyelola will serve as the secretary.

Other members of the Interim Management Board are: Otunba Gbengba Elegbeleye, Arc. Nanwor Mamven, Mrs. Ekanem Ekwueme, Arc. Arabi Bello, Lawan Aboki, Okey Nnaedozie, Fred Otobo and Julius Fadairo.

The statement added, “By this appointment, members of IBB Golf Club Interim Management Board are to assume duty with immediate effect.

“The FCT Minister congratulates the appointees and urge them to work assiduously for the repositioning of the IBB Golf Club.”

In related news, there was palpable tension on Saturday in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, after sounds of gunshots disrupted a mega rally by a political group reportedly loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the rally is being organized by a group coordinated by a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, George Turnah.

The rally was ongoing when sounds of gunshots blazed across the area, raising concerns among residents.

Moments later, normalcy was restored in the area according to the Secretary of NEW Associates in Bayelsa, Comrade Ebilade Ekerefe, who interacted with journalists.

He noted that the rally would continue despite the disruption.