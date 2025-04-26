We’ll Surely Miss Oborevwori, Okowa, Others – PDP BoT Chairman Speaks On ‘Blessing In Disguise’ Defections

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adolphus Wabara, has reacted to the defection of the party’s vice-presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, and several other PDP chieftains in Delta State to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wabara stated that there is no cause for alarm over the defections, emphasizing that while the PDP would “surely miss” the defectors, it would not diminish the party’s prospects for the 2027 elections.

He described the defection as “a blessing in disguise,” predicting that the APC would eventually implode as a result of these defections.

Wabara stated, “The PDP will laugh last because very soon, there will be an implosion in the APC. Those people joining the APC will soon want to displace the party members who have built the APC over the years. The displaced APC members will look for where to go, and they will simply come over to the PDP.”

Wabara, who was not surprised by the defection of these high-profile PDP figures, attributed it to several factors including personal choice, loss of confidence in the electoral process, and a desire for a second term in office.

“It was expected, and I think we should expect more. But there’s nothing to worry about. That’s politics. We long expected such defections and we know the reason: Some are doing so for second tenure, and some for protection,” he explained.

Despite the defections, Wabara expressed confidence that the 2027 elections would not be a smooth ride for the ruling APC, contrary to what he suggested were false hopes within its leadership.

He asserted that Nigerians, who have suffered under APC’s policies and maladministration, would use their votes wisely in 2027.

“It’s a movement of the leadership and not the followership. Even at that, I have it on good authority that not all the leaders are moving to APC. At the fullness of time, Nigerians will decide. Nigerians will decide the 2027 presidential election, not parties,” he added.

Wabara further discussed the lack of confidence in the electoral process, noting that defections to the ruling party were driven by concerns over the transparency and fairness of the upcoming elections.

He said: “Those people defecting know that in 2027, the outcome of the election may not reflect the true will of the people. They may be afraid that the results of the elections may be compromised but Nigerians will not allow such broad-day robbery again.”

He stressed that the idea of the electoral body announcing results and asking aggrieved parties to go to court would no longer be tolerated.

The former Senator said: “The fear of the decampees is that the APC might want to give one or two states to the opposition to create the impression that the election was democratic. But the bitter truth is that the 2027 election will be between the APC and Nigerians determined to rescue their country from political hijackers.”

Wabara also reflected on the defection of Ijaw PDP chieftains, stating that the late Ijaw leader Pa Edwin Clark would have prevented such a situation from occurring.

“I really mourn the death of Pa Edwin Clark because if he were to be alive, this political rascality in Delta wouldn’t have taken place. Even though Pa Clark was not a card-carrying member of the PDP, he was not in support of the APC policies and Government,” he said.

Despite these challenges, Wabara expressed confidence that the PDP would come out stronger, as the remaining party members would work to rebuild the party into a dominant force ahead of the 2027 elections.

He said: “There’s no stopping anybody who wants to leave the PDP. We know their reasons. They bother on protection and second term. But those who remain will support the ongoing genuine efforts to rebuild the PDP into a winning force before 2027.”

Wabara also accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of turning Nigeria into a one-party state, a development he warned could lead to tyranny and despotism, which he argued would pose a grave danger to democracy.

“I have earlier warned against Tinubu turning Nigeria into a one-party state and it’s all coming to pass now. He has no apologies for that, and this is not good for our democracy,” Wabara lamented.