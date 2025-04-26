Weeks After Retirement, Police DIG Reportedly Joins APC, Eyes Senate

The immediate-past Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in charge of Operations at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, Ari Muhammed Ali, who retired in March 2025, has officially joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Muhammed Ali is reportedly seeking to contest for a Senate seat in the 2027 general elections.

According to SaharaReporters, retired DIG Ari Muhammed Ali was discharged from service by the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Ali, along with several other DIGs, was dismissed over allegations of age falsification and violations of service rules. These included DIGs Dasuki Galandachi, Rhoda Adetutu Olofu, Jonathan Towuru, Suleiman Yusuf, Banji Lawal Badru, and Bala Ciroma.

A top source confirmed to SaharaReporters that Ali has joined the APC and is now aiming to contest for the Nasarawa South Senatorial seat in the 2027 elections.

“Ari Mohammed is equally contesting for Senate under APC in the Nasarawa South,” the source revealed.

Ali appears to be following the path of a former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, who retired in 2021 and has also expressed his intention to run for the Nasarawa State governorship in the 2027 elections.