TUC Leadership: Osifo, 18 Other Executive Members Return Unopposed

The National Administrative Council of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has ratified the nomination and election of its President, Festus Osifo, for another four-year term in office.

Naija News reports that this announcement came on the evening of Friday during the inaugural quadrennial National Delegate Conference, held in Abuja.

Before the election process, Osifo expressed concern over the harsh economic conditions in the country, which he stated have disproportionately affected Nigerian workers.

He raised these issues while discussing the theme of the conference: “The Future of Work- Ensuring Fair Labour Practices and Economic Justice in a Digital Era.”

Osifo highlighted the dire situation for Nigerian workers, which has been exacerbated by the devaluation of the Naira under the leadership of the Tinubu administration.

He also addressed the rising insecurity in parts of the country, particularly in Plateau, Benue, and other states, and how it has worsened food insecurity.

Osifo linked the growing food insecurity in Nigeria to the ongoing insecurity in key agricultural regions.

“One of the reasons food prices are skyrocketing today is actually because of the insecurity we are having in places like Plateau, Benue, Borno, and I could go on and on,” he said. He explained that farmers are unable to access their farmlands due to safety concerns, exacerbating food shortages.

“The middle belt of Plateau and Benue is actually the food basket of our country, and this has greatly affected us,” Osifo noted.

He called on the government to take decisive steps to address the insecurity issues, emphasizing that ensuring security is the primary responsibility of the government.

Further highlighting the interconnectedness of unemployment and insecurity, Osifo urged the government to prioritize employment opportunities, stressing that a lack of jobs is contributing to the country’s security crisis.

“We have a lot of Nigerians, youths that are unemployed; we are actually feeding the insecurity net,” he explained.

Osifo also raised concerns about the rising number of out-of-school children in Nigeria, urging governments at all levels to prioritize education.

“We cannot have a country where we have between 20 million and 40 million out-of-school children. We don’t feel that this is correct; we think it’s wrong,” he said.

He called for urgent collective action from federal, state, and local governments to address this issue, as it risks undermining the country’s future.

He further explained that the increasing number of out-of-school children paves the way for child labour, an issue the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has been combating globally.

Osifo emphasised that the government must work together to ensure better access to education, as uneducated children are more vulnerable to exploitation.

“We must all come together to quickly address the issues affecting out-of-school children,” Osifo urged, reiterating the role of education in preventing child labour, which remains a significant concern for trade unions worldwide.