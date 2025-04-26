Tinubu’s Policies Are Yielding Positive Results – APC Information Commissioners

Commissioners of Information in states governed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) have said the policies of President Bola Tinubu are aimed at building a solid foundation for the country’s development.

Naija News reports that the commissioners stated the policies have begun yielding positive returns, as the economy has experienced growth across all sectors.

The commissioners stated this during the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) Quarterly Strategy Meeting of Honourable Commissioners for Information of APC-governed States, held on April 24–25, 2025, at the PGF Secretariat, Asokoro, Abuja.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the commissioners noted that the meeting provided an invaluable platform for peer review, sharing of state-level experiences, innovation in communication models, and harmonisation of messaging strategies that reinforce good governance, policy alignment, and democratic accountability across APC states.

The APC Commissioners for Information commended Nigerians for their resilience, patience, and unwavering support as the nation begins to witness the positive outcomes of the bold economic reforms.

They pledged their unalloyed loyalty to the Progressive Governors and affirmed their dedication to promoting transparency, accountability, and performance-based governance.

The commissioners resolved to domesticate and drive the campaign across states by leveraging strategic messaging, inter-state collaboration, and grassroots engagement.

“The campaign is positioned to rebuild public trust, revive patriotic consciousness, and entrench responsible citizenship as a developmental asset,” it read.

The commissioners emphasized the need for continuous capacity building, inter-state collaboration, and the institutionalization of a quarterly APC States Communication Strategy Review Forum under the coordination of the PGF Secretariat.

The commissioners who attended the meeting included Gbenga Omotoso (Lagos), Sagir Musa Ahmed (Jigawa), Kayode Akinmade (representing Ogun), Kingsley Femi Fanwo (Kogi), and Erasmus Ekpang (Cross River).

Others were Taiwo Olatunbosun (Ekiti), Binta Mamman (Niger), Ibrahim Tanko (Nasarawa), Ibraheem Musa (Kaduna), Sambo Bello Danchadi (Sokoto), Paul Ohonbamu (Edo), Yusuf Ali (Yobe), and the Director General of PGF, Folorunso S. Aluko.