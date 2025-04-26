Tinubu Will Handover To Next Generation – Jandor

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Abdulazeez Adediran, has said President Bola Tinubu is committed to handing over power to the younger generation.

Naija News reports that Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, said what the President needed from the younger generation was their support.

Jandor, who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), stated this on Friday during a visit to the party’s training and think-tank institution, The Progressive Institute (TPI) in Abuja.

“When I had the opportunity to meet with Mr. President before officially announcing my return home, we spoke extensively. One of the things that stood out for me was his readiness to pass on the baton to the next generation.

There is nothing all of us that are coming behind him have to do now than to see how we can support him, to ensure a very smooth transition of him passing the baton to the next generation,” he said.

He reiterated that he returned to the APC because it was the only stable party in the country.

“Our decision to come back to the family is really not far-fetched, because if you look at all the political parties in Nigeria today, the only one with a semblance of stability, is the APC,” he added.