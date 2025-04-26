Osun Senators, Reps Pledge Loyalty To Gov Adeleke

Osun State Senators and House of Representatives members have pledged loyalty and support to Governor Ademola Adeleke‘s administration.

Naija News reported that the lawmaker representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun, Wole Oke, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defection raised suspicions about the stance of other federal lawmakers in the state.

On Friday, the three senators representing the state in the Senate reaffirmed their support for Adeleke, while the remaining eight House of Reps members distanced themselves from Oke’s defection.

The statement signed by Senator Francis Fadahunsi (Osun East), Senator Oyewumi Olalere (Osun West), and Senator Fadeyi Olubiyi (Osun Central) read: “The three senators from Osun State hereby resolve and wish to state categorically that we remain steadfast with our amiable and performing Governor, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“We pledge our unalloyed loyalty to the people’s governor and our great party, the PDP.”

The statement of the Reps members, signed by Bamidele Salam (Ede North, South/Egbedero/Ejigbo Constituency), Ajilesoro Abimbola Taofeek (Ife Central/East/North/South Constituency), Mudashiru Lukman Alani (Ayedire/Iwo/Ola-Oluwa Constituency), Akanni Clement Ademola (Boluraduro/Ifedayo Ila Constituency), Omirin Emmanuel Olusanya (Atakunmosa East/Atakunmosa West/Ilesa East/Ilesa West Constituency), Adewale Moruf Adebayo (Irepodun/Olorunda/Oshogbo/Orolu Constituency ), Adetunji Abidemi Olusoji (Odo-Itin/Ifelodun/Boripe Constituency) and Oladebo Lanre Omoleye (Ayedaade/Irewole/Isokan Constituency), read:

“The defection of our colleague, Hon. Wole Oke, is a personal decision that holds no bearing on the stability or cohesion of the PDP in Osun.

“The remaining eight members of the caucus remain fully committed to the ideals and leadership of the party.”

They commended Adeleke’s efforts in education, healthcare, infrastructure and social welfare.

“The achievements of Governor Adeleke are visible across all sectors — education, healthcare, infrastructure, and social welfare.

“His governance style continues to inspire confidence within the party and among the people of Osun,” they added.