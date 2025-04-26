Oborevwori’s Aide Clarifies Claims Of Okowa’s Defection To APC Over EFCC Investigation

The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, Sir Festus Ahon, has debunked claims that the 2023 Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa, joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) to dodge the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) investigations.

Naija News recalls that Oborevwori defected to the APC, along with Okowa and the entire state PDP structure.

Speaking on Yanga FM’s “Wetin Dey Happen,” Ahon described the allegation of evading EFCC investigation as baseless political witch‑hunting, expressing optimism that Okowa would ultimately be cleared.

He said that the defection was a joint decision aimed squarely at protecting Delta’s best interests.

Ahon stressed that Oborevwori, known for deep grassroots ties, did not act unilaterally, stressing that the defection was expected to draw more Federal Government projects and attention to the state.

He urged all Deltans to rally behind President Bola Tinubu’s administration in Abuja and Governor Oborevwori’s administration in Asaba for the state’s overall development.

He said, “In politics there is that notion that there is no permanent friend and no permanent enemy, but permanent interests. Right now, our interest is to align with the government at the centre for the benefit of Delta and the people.

“After wide consultations with party leaders and stakeholders, everyone agreed to move to the APC. It wasn’t just the governor’s call; it was the collective will of Delta PDP.”