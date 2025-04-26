NPFL: Finidi George Reacts As Kano Pillars Beats Rivers United 2-0

The technical adviser for Rivers United, Finidi George, acknowledged that Kano Pillars rightfully earned their victory in the Matchday 35 clash.

Naija News reports that the Pride of Rivers faced a 2-0 loss to Kano Pillars at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano on Friday, with goals from Ahmed Musa and Rabiu Ali.

Finidi expressed that his team will concentrate on achieving maximum points in their upcoming home matches for the remainder of the season.

“If we look at the overall performance with the chances created, Kano Pillars deserved to win,” Finidi stated in a post-match interview.

“For us, we have to go back and see how we can win our home games, which I am very confident about.”

Rivers United remains in second place on the league table with 58 points.

Meanwhile, Remo Stars are one win away from securing their first Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title, following Kano Pillars’ impressive 2-0 victory over Rivers United on April 25.

During the NPFL match at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano Pillars demonstrated a strong performance, breaking the deadlock in the 64th minute with a goal from Ahmed Musa.

The victory was solidified in the 76th minute when Rabiu Ali converted a penalty, marking a significant win for Pillars. This loss leaves Rivers United stagnant at 58 points after 35 matches.

Remo Stars lead the table with 65 points from 34 matches, making their next game pivotal as they need just one win to clinch the championship.

The current league standings reflect Remo Stars on top with 65 points, followed by Rivers United at 58. Ikorodu City and Abia Warriors are tied at 53 points, while Bendel and Kano Pillars round out the top six, both sitting at 50 points, although Pillars have one more match under their belts.

With their consistent performance throughout the season, Remo Stars have put themselves in an enviable position.

Winning their next league match against Niger Tornadoes on Sunday, April 27, would not only crown them NPFL champions but also mark a remarkable achievement for the club.