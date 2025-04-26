No SSC, DSSC Recruitment Ongoing – Nigerian Army Warns

The Nigerian Army has officially rejected a viral advertisement asking applicants to submit applications for recruitment into the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) and Short Service Commission (SSC).

The Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Lt-Col. Appolonia Anele, stated in a release on Saturday that the advertisement is fraudulent and did not originate from the army.

Anele clarified that the army has not initiated any recruitment or commissioning activities for DSSC or SSC this year.

She advised the public to ignore the misleading advertisement and assured that official announcements would be made through proper channels when recruitment exercises are set to commence.

“The Nigerian Army warns all to be cautious and avoid falling prey to fraudsters who exploit such fake information to deceive and defraud unsuspecting individuals.

“Anyone with information about such fraudulent activities or individuals should promptly report to the appropriate authorities for necessary action,” Anele said.

Meanwhile, just recently, the leader of the Army Force Headquarters Recruitment Sensitisation Team in Anambra, Brigadier General Chima Ekeator, claimed that merely 200 young individuals from the South-East have signed up for the current Army recruitment process in the nation.

Naija News reports that Ekeator shared this information during a sensitisation event aimed at youth leaders and Presidents-General (P-Gs) from various communities within the state.

He emphasised the importance of motivating young people in different communities to engage in this recruitment initiative.

“This sensitisation is necessary because, according to records, only 200 persons have registered from the South-East, while in other states, not less than 4000 persons have registered.

“We are calling on youth leaders and P-Gs to go to their communities to talk to the youths and encourage them to take part in the recruitment.

“Increased youth participation will enhance the representation of the South-East in the force, ensuring that the region’s quota is fully utilised,” Ekeator said.

In a statement, Anambra Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, expressed his commitment to ensuring that the government continues to engage and encourage young people to participate in the recruitment process.

Representing him, the Commissioner for Youth Development, Patrick Aghambah, called on traditional leaders and P-Gs to work together in recruiting ten youths from their respective communities to enlist in the Army through the current recruitment initiative.

The Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Community Affairs, Tony-Collins Nwabunwanne, noted that the recruitment is aimed at individuals aged 18 to 22 and urged them to consider joining the Army.