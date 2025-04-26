List Of State Governors That May Defect To APC Before 2027 General Election

Nigeria’s political landscape has recently experienced significant shifts as numerous prominent figures from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) including a state governor defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that these defections spanned various states and levels of government, indicating a broader realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections.​

Following the recent defection of Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori from the PDP to the APC, there are signs that additional governors from opposition parties are either contemplating or facing pressure to join the APC.

It is worth noting that most of these governors, are in their first term and are aiming for re-election in 2027, which may necessitate support from the central government.

Among the opposition governors seeking a second term are those from Kano, Osun, Plateau, Enugu, Rivers, Taraba, Akwa Ibom, and Zamfara.

Conversely, Abia State Governor Alex Otti, who is also in the opposition, does not currently fall into this category, as the state seems to gravitate towards the influence of Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, with Otti expected to lead efforts to resolve internal party conflicts.

Additionally, there are indications that a second-term governor is contemplating a defection; Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umar Fintiri is among the few in their second term who have reportedly been approached to switch to the APC.

According to Daily Trust, sources indicate that part of the incentive offered by leaders of the ruling party to attract these governors includes assurances of party nominations and support during the upcoming general elections.

The governors are said to be weighed down by the diminished strength of their respective parties and the lack of prominent figures to advocate for their interests in the electoral process.

Opposition Parties Have Been Weakened

A prominent member of an opposition party informed the media platform that, unlike previous times when opposition parties were characterized by robust structures and influential leaders, the current situation has seen a decline in the strength of these parties, with their leaders lacking control over the party frameworks.

“So if the opposition governors run into trouble, where will they run to? They know that with the ruling party their interests would be protected that is why they’re entering into negotiations with the APC,” the individual reportedly told Daily Trust.

It has been disclosed that the reason for attracting more opposition governors is to prevent a coalition of opposition parties, similar to the one formed prior to the 2015 elections that successfully ousted an incumbent president.

This is particularly significant as governors typically lead the party structures within their states and can effectively rally support for their parties.

Reports suggest that the Delta State governor’s decision to defect was motivated by the need to secure his position in the upcoming elections, especially as key supporters, including former governor Ifeanyi Okowa, were departing from the party.

Initially, the ruling party intended to persuade all opposition governors to defect; however, the strategy shifted to concentrate on those seeking re-election, as they would require central support to succeed due to the fragmentation of opposition parties.

The source further indicated that for opposition governors, the idea of waiting to join the proposed coalition seems too precarious, as the plan appears unrealistic and the mobilization efforts have yet to generate the necessary enthusiasm to support their candidacies in the general elections.

The concern, as noted by the source, is that given the current weakening of opposition parties, governors cannot depend on them for their re-election efforts.

Speaking with journalists, the President of the Nigerian Political Science Association (NPSA), Professor Hassan Saliu, stated that the current situation should not be attributed to the ruling party.

“Let me say that let us be fair to the ruling party. The other parties have their own internal problems. If people are saying that it is the ruling party that is putting fire into PDP, I beg to disagree. PDP has been passing through problems even before President Tinubu came to power.

“In 2022/2023, we saw how they were divided. Was it Tinubu that brought about G5 (a group of five governors)? Of course the ruling party would smile and laugh when the opposition parties are having problems but I think it would be too simplistic to put all the blame on the ruling party,” Saliu stated.

Akwa Ibom’s Governor Umo Eno

Despite being in the opposition party, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, has recently declared his support for President Bola Tinubu’s second-term bid explaining that Tinubu’s commitment to national development through critical infrastructure projects like the Lagos-Calabar Coastal highway was what caused him to endorse the president.

He said, “Mr. President has approved and embarked on this audacious project that is set to unlock our economic potentials, especially for coastal communities. This initiative aligns with his Renewed Hope Agenda and deserves to be completed under his leadership.”

The remark is deemed troubling as his party, the PDP, is also anticipated to nominate a presidential candidate for the elections.

His statement has been perceived as detrimental to his party’s interests, although this is not the first occurrence of such a situation. In the lead-up to the 2023 elections, five PDP governors—Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and Nyesom Wike—actively opposed their party’s presidential candidate.

Speculations are that Umo is under significant pressure to change allegiance, especially since the current President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, hails from the state and is expected to secure Akwa Ibom for the APC in 2027.

However, Aniekan Umanah, the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information, has refuted claims that the governor intends to defect to the APC.

Umanah clarified that Gov Eno’s recent endorsement of President Bola Tinubu and Senate President Akpabio was aimed at fostering development in Akwa Ibom rather than for political motives.

“Governor Umo Eno’s support for President Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, is a strategic act of enlightened state interest aimed at unlocking federal collaboration for the benefit of the people of Akwa Ibom.

“The governor’s recent open endorsement of the president and other key federal leaders is not about partisanship, but a pragmatic step to foster cooperation and attract federal interventions to the state.

“This growing synergy has begun yielding visible benefits and will further facilitate key initiatives like the Ibom Deep Seaport, Ecological Remediation amongst others,” he said.

Osun: Gov Adeleke And The Uncertainties

There are suspicions that the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, may align himself with President Tinubu in the forthcoming general elections.

Naija News reports that Adeleke faced significant challenges in securing victory in the 2023 governorship election against the incumbent, Adegboyega Oyetola, who sought a second term.

The fierce competition and resulting hostility between the two factions led many to assume that Adeleke would retain his position as the leader of the opposition party.

However, following a recent Supreme Court ruling that reinstated the dismissed local government chairmen, there are indications that he may be losing his hold on state affairs.

The recent emergence of billboards featuring both the governor and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is perceived as a potential signal of an impending defection.

Adeleke’s circumstances are unique, necessitating careful consideration, as he previously unseated an incumbent closely allied with President Tinubu, who remains vigilant regarding the governorship.

His potential defection could prove complicated, given that Oyetola is currently serving as the Minister of Blue Economy and may seek the APC nomination again. Additionally, it is plausible that the president might favor another candidate for the party’s ticket due to their strong rapport.

When contacted earlier this week, Governor Adeleke’s Chief Press Secretary, Olawale Rasheed, assured reporters a return call, which did not occur until the time of filing this report.

Naija News learnt also that a subsequent call made yesterday to the official also went unanswered.

Governor Muftwang Of Plateau In A Puzzle

There are ongoing rumors suggesting that the governor of Plateau State, Caleb Muftwang, is being courted to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Currently, he is the sole governor from the opposition in the entire North-central region, despite having a state House of Assembly predominantly composed of APC members, Naija News reports.

Reports indicate that he is hesitant to make this move, often aligning with the guidance of former governor Jonah Jang, who wields significant influence over the PDP’s framework in the state.

The ongoing turmoil at the national level within the party has hindered the PDP’s ability to strengthen its position in the state, even as the APC’s gubernatorial candidate, Nentawe Yilwada, has been appointed to a ministerial role and may still harbor aspirations for the Rayfield Government House.

Yilwada’s ministerial appointment has sparked optimism among APC supporters regarding the potential for him to step aside for Muftwang should the latter decide to defect. However, the Plateau State chapter of the PDP has dismissed any likelihood of Governor Muftwang switching allegiance to the APC.

The PDP’s state chairman, Christ Hassan, affirmed that the party remains steadfast, asserting the loyalty of its members.

In a press conference on Thursday, April 24, the chairman of the party said, “We have noted the isolated instances of defections by a few party members to other political parties. Let me, therefore, urge all loyal party faithful to remain calm and resolute. Defections are not new in the political process; however, we are confident that the strength and credibility of the PDP in Plateau State remain unshaken.

“Be assured that the leadership of the party is working assiduously to consolidate our gains and will continue to provide the needed platform for the aspirations of our people. Everything is under control and better days lie ahead.”

Taraba Governor Agbu Kefas

Reports suggest that the governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas, has been urged to contemplate a defection due to the turmoil within the national party structure.

His circumstances are unique, as he may be reluctant to oppose the interests of General TY Danjuma, who played a significant role in his ascension to the governorship.

A politician from Jalingo, who requested anonymity, indicated that the warm welcome extended to President Bola Tinubu’s wife during her recent visit to Taraba by Governor Kefas might be part of a strategy to switch allegiance to the APC.

Nevertheless, a source close to the governor, also preferring to remain unnamed, informed Daily Trust that the speculation regarding Governor Kefas’s potential defection to the APC is unfounded and the result of malicious gossip within the state.

The source affirmed that Taraba remains a PDP stronghold and will continue to do so.

Kano: ‘Tinubu To Win, Yusuf To Remain Kano Governor’ – Source

Speculations are that in Kano, plans are being made to ensure President Tinubu win reelection in the state while Kano Governor Abba Yusuf, secure his return to the sit of power.

Naija News reports that there have been claims regarding purported discussions between the former state governor and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate from the recent elections, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, alongside leaders of the APC.

Any actions taken by Kwankwaso are expected to influence the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, who holds the former in high regard.

However, sources in Kano indicate that even if Kwankwaso decides to switch to the APC, it is improbable that the governor would follow suit in order to maintain his support base.

This is reportedly due to the possibility of the APC national chairman opposing such a move.

“The deal would be to allow Tinubu win Kano while the governor retains his seat,” a source told journalists.

South-East Agenda

With two states in the Southeast firmly under the control of the APC, making inroads into a third seems relatively easy.

However, the governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, is reportedly still considering his options.

The media, however, reported that the governor’s special assistant on media, Uchechukwu Ani, could not be reached for comment as of the time of filing this report.

Dauda Lawal Defecting?

The circumstances in Zamfara State seem to mirror those in Osun, where the former governor Bello Matawalle, who was defeated by the current governor Dauda Lawal, now serves as a minister in the Tinubu administration.

Reports indicate that the Zamfara governor is not contemplating a shift, as the APC’s framework in the state remains under the control of the former governor, who may still harbor ambitions for a second term.

Rivers State Drama: Fubara Might Switch

There were claims this week that the president allegedly met with the suspended governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, in the United Kingdom. Speculation suggests that, given his current predicament, Fubara might yield to pressure to switch allegiance to the APC.

However, sources indicate that this decision hinges on his willingness to collaborate with the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Furthermore, some reports suggest that Fubara’s chances of returning to the Rivers State Government House to complete his term are contingent upon the extent of his cooperation with the ruling party.

Adamawa: APC May Take Advantage Of Fintiri, Atiku Relationship

The governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umar Fintiri, is perceived as open to the APC due to his tepid relationship with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and his demonstrated resilience in securing governorship victories in both 2019 and 2023.

Fintiri has previously served as the acting governor and has been elected for two consecutive terms under the PDP banner.

However, the press secretary to Governor Fintiri, Wonosiko Humwashi, has refuted the rumors suggesting that the governor is considering such a move, stating that Fintiri has no intention of departing from the PDP.

“As far as we are concerned, we assure the people of Adamawa state that His Excellency, Governor Fintiri, is not leaving the PDP,” he told journalists.

The governor, we learnt, has been optimistic that the PDP can be rebuilt and made formidable enough to contest the 2027 presidential elections.

There were talks early last year about pairing Fintiri with former President Goodluck Jonathan to run on the PDP platform but with the lack of interest shown by the former president in re-contesting, the permutation has died down.