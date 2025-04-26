‘Kwankwaso, NNPP Are Considering Joining Tinubu’s APC Or Aligning With Atiku, El-Rufai’

A former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) are currently exploring their political options, with the possibility of aligning with either the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) or the opposition coalition led by Atiku Abubakar.

A reliable source, who spoke to Punch on condition of anonymity, revealed that Kwankwaso and the NNPP would not contest independently in the upcoming 2027 elections, as they did during the 2023 elections.

“What I can confirm is that Kwankwaso and the NNPP will not contest independently as they did in the 2023 elections. Considering the current political landscape, they are weighing the possibility of either joining President Tinubu’s APC or aligning with the coalition led by Atiku, el-Rufai, and others,” the source disclosed.

The development comes amid a rapidly shifting political environment, as various political actors and parties seek strategic alliances ahead of the next general election.

In response to growing speculation, NNPP National Publicity Secretary, Ladipo Johnson, confirmed in an interview with Punch that the party was indeed considering these political options.

He stated, “Well, so far, what I’ll say is this: in the NNPP, we tend to, at least from our own history as the Kwankwasiyya movement, wait till midterm. May 29th will be the midterm for this administration. It will be two years down, and two years to go. That is when we believe that proper politicking will commence.

“So, yes, we are talking, and we’ve been talking. But you’ll recall that at that time, I told you I didn’t want to mention specifically the groups or persons or movements that are in conversation with us. That is still the position now.

“You’ll recall that there have been many publications in newspapers and online, insinuating that Senator Kwankwaso is moving to the APC, that it is imminent and all that. That is just the nature of the game. Some people are pressing or pushing that narrative for their selfish reasons.

“But the bottom line is that very soon, they will begin to hear from us. We will tell our supporters what we are doing. There are basically three cards on the table: either we remain in the NNPP and continue with those who joined us all the way or we form some sort of coalition with Atiku, others; or we form an alliance with the ruling party. I am not saying any of these is the case now. But these are the three basic options that could happen.”