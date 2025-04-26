Just In: Former IGP Declares For Nasarawa Governorship Under APC

A former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, has officially announced his intention to run for the Nasarawa State governorship in the 2027 general elections on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform.

Adamu, who served as IGP from 2019 to 2021 under the Muhammadu Buhari administration, made the declaration during a meeting with members of the State Working Committee of the APC in Lafia.

The former IGP stated that his decision to run was motivated by a “clarion call” from the people of Nasarawa. According to him, the people have expressed their belief in his leadership abilities and experience.

“I am answering the call of my people who believe I can serve and move Nasarawa forward. My administration, by the grace of God, will be inclusive, transparent, and focused on delivering tangible development across all sectors,” Adamu pledged.

His declaration adds another significant name to the growing list of aspirants eyeing the governorship seat in 2027. Governor Abdullahi Sule, the incumbent governor, is currently serving his second term in office under the APC.