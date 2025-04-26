JAMB Delists Four CBT Centers, Nabs 27 Impersonators

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has reported the arrest of 27 individuals for impersonation during the current 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The suspects have been referred to the Nigeria Police for prompt legal action.

Furthermore, JAMB disclosed the delisting of four Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres that did not meet its stringent technical and ethical standards.

The delisted centres are:

Adventure Associate, Behind Sheshe Supermarket, Off Hadejia Road, Kano, Kano State.

Saadatu Rimi College of Education, Zaria Road, Naibawa, Kano, Kano State.

Penta M & F Technical Services Ltd, Centre 1, 96km Sokoto-Jega Road, Tambuwal.

Penta M & F Technical Services Ltd, Centre 2, 96km Sokoto-Jega Road, Tambuwal.

“While JAMB commends the 883 centres that have demonstrated exceptional performance, it unequivocally warns that any centre which fails to meet ethical or technical standards, regardless of ownership, will be blacklisted,” said JAMB spokesperson Fabian Benjamin in a statement issued Friday night.

Candidates who were originally assigned to the impacted centres have been instructed to promptly reprint their examination slips in order to receive updated details regarding their new examination locations and dates.

The exam board apologised for any inconvenience this may cause. However, the board has stated that it will not accept any excuses from candidates who do not reprint their slips.

Additionally, JAMB reported that as of Friday, April 25, 2025, over 900,000 candidates have successfully completed the UTME out of a total of 2,083,600 registered nationwide.

Furthermore, the board addressed an incident at the Caleb University CBT centre, where some candidates wearing hijabs were allegedly denied entry to the venue. JAMB characterised this action as ‘unauthorised’ and confirmed that it was promptly rectified.

“This misguided action was the result of an overzealous security officer.

“We extend our sincere apologies to the affected candidates and commend the leadership of both the centre and the university for their prompt intervention, which ensured that no candidate suffered undue disadvantage,” JAMB stated.

The examination body reiterated its commitment to conducting a fair and transparent examination process for all candidates nationwide.