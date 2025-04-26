‘If You Love Indonesia So Much Relocate There’ – Showunmi Slams Peter Obi

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Ogun State, Segun Showunmi, has advised Peter Obi to relocate to Indonesia if he prefers the country to Nigeria.

Naija News reported that the PDP Chieftain, on Friday, accused the former Labour Party presidential candidate of demarketing Nigeria.

He stated this while reacting to Obi’s speech at Johns Hopkins School of International Studies, in the United States, on Thursday.

Showunmi received several backlash from supporters of the former presidential candidate.

In response to the backlash, Showunmi noted that when President Donald Trump was running to be the 47th president of the US, he did not demarket the country.

“Did Donald Trump come to any other country or Africa to demarket the United States?” Showunmi asked.

He said the former Governor of Anambra State ought to know that some of the samples used to arrive at data concerning Africa were faulty.

He added that it was wrong for Obi to always emphasise Nigeria’s misery without proffering a solution.

“The world is in flux right now and nations are renegotiating terms from trade to tariff to WTO to enter requirements. Do you think one of our most visible citizens, Peter Obi, should be so myopic as to not look at the errors in sampling?

“Those who pick estimations to keep us down and discourage, especially when the biggest cause of our insecurity is the failure and destabilization of Libya, Syria, Iraq, etc. Joined with an excessive know-it-all of IMF, you need to tell him to stop it.

“Shall Peter Obi’s play only be misery? Ask him for a practical solution he gets confused. Our salvation is not outside our country. If he loves Indonesia so much, he can relocate there. Those who love Nigeria will be inspired to fix it,” he stated.