‘Govt Has Abandoned Us’ – Benue Community Cries Out As Bandits Kill Seven Traders In Fresh Attack

Armed bandits have reportedly killed five traders and injured seven others in a fresh attack at Yanriwa Market in the Kwande local government area of Benue State.

Naija News learnt that the armed gunmen invaded the market at about 3 pm when traders were transacting business and began shooting sporadically, leading to the death of five persons.

A resident of the community, Lawrence Akerigba, in an interview with Leadership Newspaper, lamented that the federal government reneged on its promise to deploy additional security operatives to the communities following the 2024 Christmas Day attack, where over 20 farmers were killed.

He explained that the herdsmen have blocked the Anwase road, where the Christmas attack and killings took place, “as I am talking to you, that road is no longer passable.”

Akerigba stated that most schools, churches and markets in the area have been shut due to the herdsmen’s activities.

He said, “Up till now, nothing of that nature has been done. Government has abandoned us to our fate.

“The attack by the herdsmen happened around 3pm in Liev 1 at Usambe in Ikyurav ya.

“However, the joy of selling turns bloody when the herdsmen invaded the market while people were buying and selling and started shooting at the people.

“Five persons were killed on the spot and 7 others sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital. Some other people are still missing and the search is still ongoing.

“The security men on the ground are trying so much to prevent the attacks, but because they are few in number, their efforts are not much felt.”