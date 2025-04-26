Concerns As Windstorm Wrecks Over 50 Houses In Nasarawa

A severe windstorm ravaged the Mahanga community in the Awe Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, resulting in the destruction of at least 50 houses on Friday night, April 25.

Naija News reports that the scale of the devastation was verified by community leader James Arthur, who addressed reporters on Saturday in Lafia, the state capital.

Arthur urged the state governor, Abdullahi Sule, the local government chairman, and other officials to promptly provide assistance to the residents impacted by this calamity.

“We, the residents of Mahanga community in Awe Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, are bringing to your attention the devastating impact of the severe windstorm that hit our community yesterday,” Daily Post quoted Arthur saying.

He explained that the storm had damaged homes, infrastructure, and a school, leaving many families stranded and without shelter.

“We kindly appeal to the government and members of the public to provide emergency assistance to help us recover from this disaster,” he pleaded.

“Your timely intervention would be greatly appreciated in providing relief materials, shelter, and support to our community.”

Arthur reported that the windstorm stripped the roofs from numerous houses and led to the total collapse of others, leaving many families without homes.

Residents are urgently requesting assistance, including food provisions, temporary housing, construction materials, and medical support for those affected by the calamity.