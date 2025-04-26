Bode George Speaks On Fubara Dumping PDP For APC

A prominent chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has made a heartfelt appeal to the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, to remain with the party, despite swirling rumours of his possible defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In an interview on Politics Today on Channels Television on Friday, George expressed confidence that the PDP would resolve its internal issues and continue to thrive as a political force.

He also criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s actions in Rivers State, calling them “constitutionally wrong.”

Responding to speculation that Governor Fubara might be considering a move to the APC, George stated, “This man has not reacted negatively. He has been going around to calm people, telling them that they should relax.”

George urged Fubara to stay true to his course, emphasizing that the PDP had a strong foundation and leadership structure to carry the party forward.

“I will plead with Fubara to remain steady on his course. He should remain solid on his course and with the fear of God in him, whatever God has decided will come to pass,” George said.

He further reassured Fubara and the party faithful that the PDP’s structure remained intact, with leadership positions held by the national chairman, national secretary, national organising committee, and national women’s leader.

“You don’t need to jump. Let us look at the political parties. Here is our own party. We have a structure,” George explained.

Despite his appeal for Fubara to remain in the PDP, George acknowledged the possibility of defections, asserting that those who wish to leave should be allowed to do so.

“Let those who want to decamp do so,” he said. However, he remained adamant that the PDP would endure and not fall apart, citing the party’s resilience.

George continued, “People have started to react. Go and visit Rivers State and see the reaction from the people. We did not vote for you to go to APC. You have declared you are moving to APC. It’s not the first time we are seeing it. They think that all is not well with the PDP.”

George concluded by emphasising the strength and endurance of the PDP, likening it to the “Iroko tree,” renowned for its deep roots.

“The Iroko tree is not that kind of political tree that can just fall down. No, it has deep roots,” he said confidently.