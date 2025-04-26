Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 26th April 2025

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 25th April, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for ₦1600 and sell at ₦1608 on Friday 25th April, 2025, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate ₦1600 Selling Rate ₦1608

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Highest Rate ₦1605 Lowest Rate ₦1580

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Meanwhile, a Nigerian competition tribunal has affirmed the $220 million penalty imposed on Meta Platforms Inc. and its subsidiary, WhatsApp, over what authorities have described as discriminatory data practices impacting Nigerian users.

The ruling, issued by a three-member panel chaired by Thomas Okosun, also directed the social media giant to pay $35,000 to cover the costs incurred by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) during its investigation. This was confirmed in a report by Nairametrics.

The fine, first issued in July 2024, stemmed from a wide-ranging probe into Meta’s handling of Nigerian user data.

According to the FCCPC, the tech firm was found guilty of several violations, including “unauthorised transfer and sharing of Nigerian data,” “cross-border storage,” “abuse of dominance,” and “tying and bundling” services—actions which were seen as unfair and exploitative.

The Commission also accused Meta of infringing on the constitutional right of Nigerians to data privacy and self-determination, alleging that the company’s practices created structural inequalities in data governance.

In response, Meta mounted a legal challenge on 22 separate grounds. The company argued that the Commission’s directives were ambiguous and impractical to implement.

It further contended that Nigerian law did not support the basis of the fine and claimed a lack of fair hearing in the determination process.