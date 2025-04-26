Bandits Kill Three In Sokoto Community Fresh Attack

Armed assailants executed a lethal attack on Illela-Baraya Village within the Gwadabawa Local Government Area of Sokoto State late on Friday, resulting in the deaths of three individuals.

According to Security Expert, Zagazola Makama, intelligence sources revealed that the assailants, arriving in significant numbers around 10:00 PM, commenced firing indiscriminately, leading to the fatal injuries of three local residents.

Security forces promptly responded, engaging the assailants in a fierce exchange of gunfire that ultimately compelled the attackers to withdraw without making off with any livestock.

Despite attempts to provide medical assistance, the victims were declared dead upon their arrival at the hospital. Troops recovered three spent AK-47 cartridges from the scene.

In the aftermath of the incident, a comprehensive search of the area was conducted, and security patrols were heightened to prevent further assaults.

Meanwhile, armed bandits have reportedly killed five traders and injured seven others in a fresh attack at Yanriwa Market in the Kwande local government area of Benue State.

Naija News learnt that the armed gunmen invaded the market at about 3 pm when traders were transacting business and began shooting sporadically, leading to the death of five persons.

A resident of the community, Lawrence Akerigba, in an interview with Leadership Newspaper, lamented that the federal government reneged on its promise to deploy additional security operatives to the communities following the 2024 Christmas Day attack, where over 20 farmers were killed.

He explained that the herdsmen have blocked the Anwase road, where the Christmas attack and killings took place, “as I am talking to you, that road is no longer passable.”

Akerigba stated that most schools, churches and markets in the area have been shut due to the herdsmen’s activities.