ASUU Strike: APC’s Failure Is Not Accidental – Ashiru Slams Gov Sani

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Kaduna State, Isa Ashiru, has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) government of Governor Uba Sani as a failure.

Naija News reports that on Thursday, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Kaduna State University branch embarked on an indefinite strike, over the failure of Governor Sani to honour the agreement reached with the union.

The notice of strike letter, signed by the union’s chairman, Peter Adamu, and its secretary, Peter Waziri, listed withheld salary, pension, and non-payment of promotion arrearss as some of the agreements Governor Sani‘s administration failed to keep.

It read: “The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), KASU branch wishes to notify the public that her National Executive Council (NEC) has approved the request of the congress of the branch to resume the suspended indefinite strike action with effect from today, the 24 of April, 2025.

“For the record, the issues in contention include the following: 1. Payment of all withheld salaries (May to September 2022 and others); 2. Payment of Earned Academic Allowances (EAA): 2026 till date; 3. Payment of promotion arrears and SIWES supervision allowances; 4. Group Life Assurance and other entitlements to deceased members; 5. Non-remittance of pension (2009 to 2019); 6. Implementation of 25% and 35% wage award; 7. Restoration of university autonomy.

“The indefinite strike action is due to breach of trust and failure of the Government of Kaduna State to keep to promises and honour the agreement reached by both parties.”

In a statement on Friday, Ashiru said ASUU’s strike was a verdict on Sani’s government. He assured ASUU of his support in their industrial action.

“The indefinite strike by ASUU-KASU is not just a labour action — it’s a damning verdict on the APC-led Kaduna Govt. Withheld salaries, unpaid pensions, broken promises. This regime has treated education with contempt. Enough is enough.

“For years, our lecturers have been neglected, our students abandoned, our institutions reduced to shadows. APC’s failure is not accidental — it is systemic, deliberate, and disgraceful. This is not governance. It’s betrayal.

“We stand in total solidarity with ASUU-KASU. The fight for quality education is a fight for Kaduna’s future. It’s time for citizens to rise and say: never again shall our children be sacrificed on the altar of incompetence,” he said.