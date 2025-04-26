Akpabio, Nigerian Delegates Arrive Vatican Ahead Of Pope Francis’ Funeral

The President of the 10th Senate, Godswill Akpabio, accompanied by other senior Nigerian officials, have arrived in Vatican City to attend the funeral of Pope Francis, the revered head of the Roman Catholic Church.

Naija News reports that Akpabio is leading a five-member high-level delegation, appointed by President Bola Tinubu, to represent Nigeria at the burial ceremonies scheduled for Saturday.

During his visit to St. Peter’s Basilica, where Pope Francis is lying in state, Akpabio shared a heartfelt tribute on his official Facebook page on Friday.

He wrote, “As the Leader of Nigeria’s delegation to the burial ceremony of Pope Francis, I paid tribute to our departed Pope on behalf of President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian people.”

The Nigerian delegation comprises key figures, including the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu; President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, Archbishop Lucius Ugorji; Archbishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah; and Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Ignatius Kaigama.

A statement released by the Presidential Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed the composition of the delegation.

The team is also tasked with delivering a formal letter from President Tinubu conveying Nigeria’s condolences to the Acting Head of the Vatican.

Earlier, President Tinubu joined global leaders and the worldwide Catholic community in mourning the death of Pope Francis, describing the late pontiff as “a humble servant of God, a tireless champion of the poor, and a guiding light for millions.”

In his official condolence message, Tinubu reflected on the Pope’s passing, noting that it occurred shortly after Easter, symbolizing “a sacred return to his Maker at a time of renewed hope for Christians.”

Pope Francis passed away on Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88. According to the Vatican, he died at 7:35 a.m. in his residence at Santa Marta after suffering a cerebral stroke, which led to a coma and “irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse.”

The Vatican’s release of the Pope’s death certificate also revealed underlying health conditions, including arterial hypertension, multiple bronchiectasis, and Type 2 diabetes, which had not been previously disclosed to the public.