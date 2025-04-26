84 People Rescued As Police Uncover Human Trafficking Ring In Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command, in a major operation, uncovered a human trafficking ring in Ibadan, the State capital and rescued 83 individuals, including a child.

Naija Naija learnt that the victims were held for an undisclosed period in a house at the Orogun area of the state.

The police in a terse statement disclosed that the victims, believed to be nationals of the Democratic Republic of Congo, were lured to Nigeria under the pretence of being offered employment opportunities.

The perpetrators reportedly extorted significant sums of money in dollars from the victims’ parents and relatives as part of the elaborate scheme.

The rescued individuals are currently at the Police Headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan, where authorities are conducting further investigations to ascertain the full details of the case.

Meanwhile, the former National Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Jola Ogunlusi, has passed away at the age of 91.

The veteran journalist died after a brief illness.

In a statement issued by the family’s representative, Gbenga Aruleba, Ogunlusi’s passing was announced with deep sorrow but also with gratitude for his impactful and well-lived life.

The statement reads, “With profound sadness but utmost gratitude to God for a fulfilled and life well-spent, the Ogunlusi family announces the passing of our beloved Patriarch, Father, Grandfather, and Uncle, Mr. Jola Ogunlusi, who departed this life on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 9:54 am, following a brief illness. He was aged 91.”