2027: ‘Shelve Your Ambitions’ – Rivers PDP NASS Caucus Tell Opposition Aspirants, Declare Support For Tinubu

Members of the Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the National Assembly have expressed their endorsement for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

Naija News reports that this endorsement was articulated in a statement signed by all members, which was presented to the media by Senator Barry Mpigi in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

The caucus, consisting of two Senators and seven House of Representatives members, asserted that their support is grounded in the evident successes of Tinubu’s agenda, which they characterized as ‘effective and progressing.’

The nine members of the Rivers caucus include Senator Barry Mpigi, Senator Allwell Onyesoh, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Dekor, Solomon Bob, Hon. Felix Nwaeke, Hon. Kelechi Nwogu, Cyril Hart, Victor Obuzor, and Blessing Amadi.

They urged individuals intending to run for the presidency in the upcoming general election to reconsider their ambitions.

Praising Tinubu’s economic strategies, which they believe are designed to revitalize the nation’s struggling economy, they emphasized that Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is the most reliable route to Nigeria’s prosperity and advancement.

The statement reads: “We, the members of the National Assembly from Rivers State, comprising Senators and Members of the House of Representatives, extend our heartfelt gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his trust and confidence in our leader, His Excellency Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, following his appointment as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory. We are gladdened by the President’s public acknowledgement and commendation of the exceptional performance of the Minister of FCT, whom he described as the ‘Master of Infrastructure.’

“Now, having carefully reviewed the President’s economic policies which are targeted at repositioning our once moribund economy through his Renewed Hope Agenda, and taking into account the massive rot and decadence he inherited on the 29th of May, 2023—including our unenviable debt profile and the terrible inflationary figures occasioned by the printing of N22.7 trillion by the Central Bank of Nigeria through Ways and Means overdraft for the Federal Government between 2015 and 2023 under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“And the near-absence of critical infrastructure to support food production, we have come to the conclusion that the President’s economic plan is the surest way out of our country’s social and economic morass.

“Further, our assessment is firm that the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda is very much on track with already visible results and a credible basis that offers greater improvement in the economic well-being of Nigerians if given the necessary time. Still, we are convinced that the declining inflation figures, the substantial reduction in our foreign debt profile, and an IMF-backed promising growth figure all bode well for the economy in the years ahead.”

They thanked Tinubu for his “swift” intervention in the political crisis in Rivers State, adding that the President’s action “has set the process of peace in motion, even as we pray and hope to see a clear path to an enduring peace built on sincerity of purpose.”

The statement further added: “As members of the National Assembly from Rivers State, we declare unequivocally our unconditional resolve to work again for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu come 2027.

“As legislators who are closest to the people, we shall begin the mother of all mobilisations of our people to repeat in greater measure what we did in 2023 in order to re-elect President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Finally, we call on all Nigerians to support the consolidation of the Renewed Hope Agenda as the surest panacea for the prosperity and progress of Nigeria.

“And, in this connection, we appeal to would-be presidential candidates, especially those with desperate and never-ending presidential ambitions, to jettison such ambition and rally round our dear President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) in 2027.”