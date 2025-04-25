Youths Are Paid ₦20,000 In Nigeria To Abuse Those Fighting For Their Future – Peter Obi

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has decried the poor political system of Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Obi said Nigeria’s politics has deviated from ideology-driven one to a transaction-driven.

He noted that politicians employ youths to fight, abuse and cyber-bully politicians committed to protecting their future.

The Labour Party national leader stated this on Thursday while speaking at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies’ event, titled ‘Africa Focus Area’, in Washington DC, United States.

Obi spoke on the topic, ‘Politics and Change in Nigeria’. He stated that Nigerian youths are very talented, but their talents are not maximized as a result of the poor governance that the country has been grappling with over the years.

He explained that politicians exploit the youth for their political interests and to attack their perceived political enemies.

The former Governor of Anambra State said, “In the transactional politics of Nigeria, people pay youths to cause confusion. As I am here now, go to social media, all those that are being paid 20,000, 40,000 only to abuse you are youths who you are fighting for their lives because I’m over 60, I have just few years to go. But we can get it right.”