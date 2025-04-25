Work With Me To Achieve Anioma State – Sen. Nwoko Tells Gov Oborevwori

The Delta North Senator, Ned Nwoko, has lauded Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Senator Nwoko said the decision of Governor Oborevwori would help to align the state with the central government and bring more benefits to Delta people.

In a statement on Thursday, the Chairman, Senate Adhoc Committee on Crude Oil Theft urged Oborevwori to cooperate with him in his effort to secure Anioma and New Delta from the current Delta State.

Senator Nwoko, however, advised Oborevwori to embrace APC’s progressive agenda, leave behind the politics of survival and step into the politics of legacy.

It read: “With your courageous defection to the All Progressives Congress, a significant chapter in our nation’s political history is being rewritten. This moment is not just about shifting allegiances, it is about the bold possibilities now within reach. For the first time in decades, we have a real chance to restructure Nigeria’s federating units through constitutionally backed reforms that serve justice, equity, and true federalism.

“As Governor of Delta State, leading the charge among five PDP governors now aligning with the APC, you have stepped into a party reenergized and focused, a party that has already begun laying the groundwork for bold constitutional amendments. Chief among these is the creation of two new viable states: Anioma and New Delta. Let me remind you, this agenda was declared a done deal by the party leadership long before your defection, a testament to the APC’s commitment to correcting historical imbalances and ending regional marginalization.

“It now behoves on you to rise to this historic moment. The past must not be carried into the future. As scripture warns, ‘No one pours new wine into old wineskins’. Old habits, old politics, and the old deals that led to the gradual decline of the PDP in Delta must be left behind.

“Your defection must not be symbolic, it must be transformative. This is your opportunity to embrace a new sense of purpose and demonstrate renewed dedication to progressive governance, fairness, and inclusive development. It is time to write the wrongs of the past.

“The creation of Anioma State will finally give voice, identity, and institutional power to the aspirations of Delta North. It is a long overdue recognition of a people who have sought parity with their kinsmen.

“The proposed New Delta will address the deep internal asymmetries within the current Delta State structure. It will empower neglected communities, bring government closer to the people, and unlock new paths for economic growth.

“For the first time, the APC is armed with the numbers to amend the constitution. This time, we can fulfill these promises without demanding painful tradeoffs from the South. We are not lobbying from a place of weakness, we are standing firmly in a position of strength.

“These changes are more than political. They are economic necessities. They are about focused governance, better infrastructure, increased federal allocation, and grassroots democracy. Two new states will mean two new engines of development.

“This is the golden hour for the South, and especially for Delta. Your move to the APC must be anchored in vision. Embrace the party’s progressive agenda. Lead the charge for constitutional reform. Leave behind the politics of survival and step into the politics of legacy.

“Your decision to align with the President and the Renewed Hope Agenda will ensure that New Delta State and Anioma are not left behind, but instead benefit immensely from the vast opportunities available at the centre.”