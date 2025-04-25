Why FIFA May Slam Two Years Ban On Real Madrid’s Vinicius

Real Madrid and Brazilian winger, Vinicius Jr. is currently under investigation by FIFA, which could potentially lead to a two-year ban due to a reported conflict of interest.

So far this season, Vinicius and his Real Madrid team have been having a challenging campaign both domestically and on the continent. They have been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League and are second in the Spanish La Liga.

On an individual note, the Brazilian footballer has been enjoying considerable success at Real Madrid, amassing 105 goals and 79 assists in 311 matches across competitions.

However, his on-field behaviour has occasionally drawn scrutiny, leading FIFA to take a closer look at his situation.

According to MARCA, concerns have been raised about Vinicius’ ownership stakes in several professional football clubs, which may conflict with FIFA’s international regulations.

This investigation originated from a complaint filed by Brazilian company Tiberis Holding Do Brasil with the FIFA Ethics Committee on April 7.

The complaint points to potential violations of ethics rules, specifically those prohibiting players from having direct or indirect ownership in professional clubs.

Reports suggest that Vinicius holds stakes in Brazilian team Athletic Club de São João del Rei and Portuguese club Alverca.

If found guilty, Vinicius could face significant consequences, including the possibility of having to divest from these clubs or facing a suspension of up to two years.