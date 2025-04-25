Victor Osimhen’s Move To Manchester United Suffers Setback

English Premier League side Manchester United reportedly do not have Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen on their summer transfer targets list due to the financial constraints imposed by the league’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

The PSR, implemented in the 2015-2016 season, aims to curtail excessive spending by clubs, permitting them to incur losses of no more than £105 million across a three-year financial cycle.

The impact of these regulations became particularly evident last season when Everton received a 10-point deduction for breaching spending limits; this penalty was later reduced to six points following an appeal.

In United’s situation, Osimhen seems to be an ideal candidate to address their ongoing goal-scoring challenges, yet the club’s primary target remains Matheus Cunha, a forward from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Manchester United appear willing to activate Cunha’s release clause of £62.5 million as a proactive step towards bolstering their attacking options.

Reports from United News suggest that while Osimhen could be a complementary partner to Cunha, United would have to pay around £51 million for the striker currently on loan at Galatasaray but his substantial wage demands could hinder the feasibility of a summer transfer.

To accommodate a player of Osimhen’s calibre, the club would need to effectively manage and likely reduce their existing wage bill.

Speculation has emerged that Osimhen, aged 26, has already reached an agreement to join Manchester United this summer. The Red Devils allegedly submitted a lucrative offer of €20 million per year for the striker.

Sources, including Turkish journalist Ali Naci Küçük, have reported that both Manchester United and Serie A giants Juventus have put forward a substantial offer worth £17.1 million net per year, approximately translating to £330,000 weekly after taxes. If finalized, this would position Osimhen as United’s highest-paid player, with a gross salary of around £660,000 per week before tax.

However, this financial framework and valuation may soon be reconsidered, as United seem unlikely to pursue Osimhen any further.

Transfer expert David Ornstein discussed the club’s recruitment strategy on NBC Sports, emphasizing that their primary focus for the midfield role is on Matheus Cunha, despite needing to negotiate personal terms, which are not guaranteed.

Ornstein further stated that in terms of striker acquisitions, the standout target for Manchester United is Liam Delap from Ipswich Town, who has a release clause set at £30 million contingent upon the club facing relegation.

Note that Delap also has interest from other Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, adding to the competitive nature of his potential transfer. It is expected that Delap will make his decision regarding his future before the European Under-21 Championship commences.

As for Osimhen, who is on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, he has been enjoying a remarkable season, having netted 30 goals and provided seven assists in just 35 appearances across all competitions.