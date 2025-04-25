UEFA Pay Tribute To Late Pope Francis

European football governing body, UEFA will observe a moment of silence in honour of Pope Francis before the kickoff of this week’s Youth League and Women’s Champions League semi-finals.

UEFA will also honour the late Pope Francis with a minute silence during the men’s club competition semi-finals scheduled to take place from April 29 to May 1.

The decision comes following the passing of Pope Francis last Monday, sending ripples of grief throughout the global community.

In a statement on the football body’s official website, UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin expressed his condolences, paying tribute to the Pope’s profound influence and enduring legacy.

“Pope Francis was a beacon of hope for all humanity, particularly during these challenging times marked by conflict and adversity,” Čeferin said.

“With his departure, humanity has lost a powerful and tireless voice, one that consistently championed the causes of the poor, the humble, and the vulnerable. He called for respect, acceptance, and equality, while fervently imploring for peace—an ideal that often seemed elusive yet remained a deep-seated yearning in the hearts of people worldwide.”

Note that Pope Francis is expected to be laid to rest at the Vatican City on Saturday, April 27. Due to that, all La Liga games scheduled for the said date have been postponed in honour of the Pope.