Tribunal Verdict: Our Witnesses Were Offered ₦30 Million To Sway Them – Ighodalo Fumes, Vows To Take Battle To Supreme Court

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 21, 2024, governorship election in Edo State, Asue Ighodalo, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of attempting to bribe his witnesses at the tribunal with ₦30 million.

Ighodalo made the disclosure at the PDP stakeholders’ meeting in Benin on Thursday. He, however, expressed gratitude to his witnesses for their perseverance and loyalty to the cause, vowing to take the battle to the Supreme Court to “claim his mandate.”

The PDP chieftain stated that he and his running mate Osarodion Ogie, and other party members in the state would continue the fight despite the tribunal’s verdict, which he believed sought to undermine justice.

He said, “We will fight this battle to the end. Many of our supporters left their homes to be here. All our witnesses have been steadfast, despite being offered N30m to sway them. They stood firm with the party, and I thank everyone.

“The tribunal’s verdict was not fair. We’ve appealed, and we’ll take the case to the Supreme Court. We are confident that God will intervene because He is just. We must remain strong and focused, despite everything happening around us.”

Ighodalo promised that once they reclaim the mandate, they would build upon the foundations laid by former Governor Lucky Igbinedion.

“When we get our mandate, we will pick up where leaders like Lucky Igbinedion left off. After our eight years in office, everyone will be comfortable, except those unwilling to work. God has been teaching us humility and strength of character. If we had been sworn in after the election, we would have made a big mistake by appointing the wrong people. The loyalty of party members will be rewarded when we take office,” he said.