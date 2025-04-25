Tinubu’s Good Work Driving Opposition Politicians To APC – Women Leader, Alile

The National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mary Alile, has said the good work of President Bola Tinubu is responsible for the influx of opposition politicians to her party.

Naija News reports that Mrs. Alile commended Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for dumping the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement on Thursday, APC’s National Women Leader noted that the party has experienced an influx of opposition party members and chieftains from all over the nation.

She said the mass defection in Delta marks a new chapter in Delta State’s political landscape.

“Several other states have witnessed substantial defections to the APC, like in Abia State, where over 500 individuals from the Labour Party (LP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Young People’s Party (YPP), and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) have joined the APC in Bende Federal Constituency.

“Four members of the Edo State House of Assembly, previously affiliated with the PDP and LP, have defected to the APC, bolstering the party’s presence in the state legislature.

“Kogi State: Former PDP governorship aspirant Joseph Ameh Erico, along with numerous supporters, joined the APC in Olamaboro Local Government Area, signifying a strengthening of the party’s grassroots support.

“In Niger State, approximately 200 PDP members, including notable figures such as former House of Representatives member Hon. Abdullahi Mohammed Ricco, have defected to the APC in Munya Local Government Area.

“In Sokoto and Zamfara States, Prominent PDP chieftains, including Alhaji Sahabi Bojo-Bodinga in Sokoto and Hajiya Madina Shehu in Zamfara, have led significant numbers of supporters to the APC, enhancing the party’s strength in these regions.

“And in Ondo State, in anticipation of the upcoming election, hundreds of PDP and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) members have defected to the APC, indicating a shift in political allegiance ahead of the polls,” she stated.

Alile further commended President Tinubu for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to national development, which have been instrumental in attracting new members to the party.

She lauded the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and the party’s women’s groups across the nation for their efforts in grassroots mobilization.

“We also commend the APC National Chairman and the entire National Working Committee for their strategic efforts in fostering unity and inclusivity within the party.

“As the National Woman Leader, I recognize and celebrate the pivotal role women have played in this transformative period. Their dedication to grassroots mobilization and advocacy has been a cornerstone of the APC’s expanding influence. We must continue to empower and support women to ensure sustained growth and success for our party,” she added.