Speculation Mounts Over Governor Otti’s Alleged Move To APC, Mass LP Defections

The Labour Party (LP) is facing growing concerns following speculation of mass defection involving some of its high-profile members, including Alex Otti, the Governor of Abia State.

Sources close to the party revealed to Vanguard that while some members are holding out for a final pronouncement by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) regarding the Supreme Court verdict on the party’s leadership tussle, others are already in discussions about leaving the party.

A senior LP official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, confirmed that Governor Otti has been in discussions with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) regarding a potential move.

“The governor is yet to move because his conditions have not yet been met,” the source revealed. According to the insider, Otti is seeking assurances from the APC leadership, including a guarantee for him and members of the Abia State House of Assembly, as well as National Assembly members, to have the right of first refusal for the 2027 election tickets.

The APC reportedly wants Otti to join the party in his individual capacity, offering to accommodate his demands while cautioning against extending the same privileges to his legislative allies, fearing that doing so might cause internal strife within the party.

“One thing I know for sure is that negotiations have reached an advanced stage,” the source added.

In the wake of the party’s internal leadership crisis, both Governor Otti and the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, have distanced themselves from the Julius Abure-led National Working Committee (NWC).

Instead, they have expressed support for the Senator Nenadi Usman-led National Caretaker Committee, which they helped establish. This alignment with Usman’s committee signals their disapproval of Abure’s leadership.

Otti’s willingness to allow his supporters to switch allegiance to other political parties was evident during the 2024 local government elections.

He openly encouraged his followers in Abia State to join “a political party of their choice,” with many aligning themselves with the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and securing 15 out of the 17 available seats, while the Young Progressives Party (YPP) took the remaining two.

Reflecting on this, Otti stated, “I can assure you that I am in LP. The crisis in LP made a lot of our supporters go elsewhere. Our people know those who would deliver the goods.”

He emphasized that political parties are often seen as “empty platforms,” suggesting that the internal strife within the LP had opened up opportunities for its competitors.

Otti further explained his decision in 2015 when he left the PDP to join the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), leading to a major shift in his support base.

“APGA has not won even one councillorship before that time, and then we took almost half of the House of Assembly seats in 2015,” he recalled.

Despite this, he reaffirmed his commitment to the Labour Party, saying, “I remain in the Labour Party. Anytime I am going to leave, that is if there is any need to leave, you would be properly informed.”

As tensions continue to rise within the party, two factions have emerged—one led by Julius Abure and the other by Senator Nenadi Usman.

Abure, who insists that the caretaker committee is not recognised by the party’s constitution, continues to hold onto his position as National Chairman.

Meanwhile, Usman leads a faction that has garnered support from key party figures, including Otti and Obi. Both sides are now waiting for INEC’s position on the matter, which is expected to be influenced by the Supreme Court judgment on the party’s leadership.

The commission’s final decision, based on its interpretation of the court ruling, will determine which faction is recognised as the legitimate leadership of the Labour Party moving forward.