Remo Stars May Win NPFL Title This Weekend, See Matchday 35 Fixtures

Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) table toppers, Remo Stars will keenly follow today’s match, where four-time champions Kano Pillars take on second-placed Rivers United.

This match is a title decider as both Remo Stars and Rivers United navigate the crucial stretch of match-day 35 in the 2024-2025 NPFL campaign.

For Rivers United, a draw is essential to keep their title aspirations alive, while a loss will pave the way for Remo Stars to win their first-ever NPFL title, provided they beat Niger Tornadoes on Sunday, April 27.

Rivers United, under the tutelage of former Super Eagles coach, Finidi George, is motivated to secure their second NPFL title. Despite facing challenges throughout the season, they have the opportunity to rebound, currently trailing Remo by seven points with just four matches remaining.

A win for Rivers would bolster their points to 61, closing the gap to four points ahead of Remo’s upcoming match against Tornadoes. This result would keep the title race open and postpone Remo’s potential celebration.

If their matchday 35 games end in a draw, the two teams will remain motivated, with nine points still up for grabs in the final three matches.

On the other hand, a loss for Rivers and a win for Remo Stars in the said matchday would create a significant opportunity for the Ogun-based club to secure the title this weekend with three matches still to play.

For Kano Pillars, currently positioned ninth in the league with 47 points from 33 games, a win today could enhance their chances of earning a CAF Confederation Cup ticket, contingent on their performance in the remaining matches and the results from other contenders.

Below is the 2024-2025 NPFL Matchday 35 Fixtures, Kick-off Time:

Friday, April 25

Kano Pillars vs Rivers United – 4 p.m.

Sunday, 27 April

Nasarawa United vs Heartland – 3 p.m.

Akwa United vs Ikorodu City – 4 p.m.

Kwara United vs Lobi Stars – 4 p.m.

Sunshine Stars vs Katsina United – 4 p.m.

Abia Warriors vs Shooting Stars – 4 p.m.

Plateau United vs Bendel – 4 p.m.

Bayelsa United vs El-Kanemi Warriors – 4 p.m.

Enugu Rangers vs Enyimba – 4 p.m.

Remo Stars vs Niger Tornadoes – 5:30 p.m.