Remo Stars Are One Win Away From Winning NPFL Title After Pillars’ Victory Over Rivers

Remo Stars are one win away from securing their first Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title, following Kano Pillars’ impressive 2-0 victory over Rivers United earlier today, April 25.

During the NPFL match at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano Pillars demonstrated a strong performance, breaking the deadlock in the 64th minute with a goal from Ahmed Musa.

The victory was solidified in the 76th minute when Rabiu Ali converted a penalty, marking a significant win for Pillars. This loss leaves Rivers United stagnant at 58 points after 35 matches.

Meanwhile, Remo Stars lead the table with 65 points from 34 matches, making their next game pivotal as they need just one win to clinch the championship.

The current league standings reflect Remo Stars on top with 65 points, followed by Rivers United at 58. Ikorodu City and Abia Warriors are tied at 53 points, while Bendel and Kano Pillars round out the top six, both sitting at 50 points, although Pillars have one more match under their belts.

With their consistent performance throughout the season, Remo Stars have put themselves in an enviable position.

Winning their next league match against Niger Tornadoes on Sunday, April 27 would not only crown them NPFL champions but also mark a remarkable achievement for the club.