Police Recover Human Parts From A Building Disguised As Cherubim And Seraphim Church

The Ogun State Police Command has recovered human body parts from buildings disguised as Cherubim and Seraphim Churches in Kobape town and along Abiola Way in Abeokuta.

Naija News reports that three suspects, Sunday Akintobi, Oladimeji Olaniran, and Isaiah Tijani, were arrested for the crime.

According to the command’s spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, they were apprehended on April 22, 2025, in different parts of Abeokuta, allegedly in possession of various human parts.

“On April 22, 2025, at about 8am, operatives of the Ogun State Police Command, through its SWAT unit, acted on credible intelligence and apprehended one Sunday Akintobi (male, 36 years), a resident of the Itoku area in Abeokuta, suspected of trading in human body parts.

“The buildings were disguised as Cherubim and Seraphim Churches located in Kobape town and along Abiola Way.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of two additional individuals: Oladimeji Olaniran (male, 40 years) and Isaiah Tijani (male, 38 years).

“A search of their residences led to the recovery of body parts believed to be human remains,” she said.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, has ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department to conduct a discreet and thorough investigation to determine the full extent of the suspects’ involvement.

He warned residents of the state against shielding criminal elements and to provide timely information to security agencies on criminal activities.

“As a friendly force, the Ogun State Police Command urges the public to refrain from shielding criminal elements and to provide timely and credible information to security agencies.

“Such cooperation is crucial in curbing ritual killings and other violent crimes in the state,” Odutola stated.

“He [CP Ogunlowo] has also made it clear that relatives of deceased should secure graveyards of their loved ones in the best way possible to repress grave robbers,” Odutola added.