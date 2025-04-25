Police Arrest Suspected Terrorists In Sokoto, Recover Firearms

The Sokoto State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has reported the arrest of multiple individuals suspected of illegal firearm possession and activities associated with terrorism.

The development is attributed to the diligent efforts of the state Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Musa, aimed at reducing crime and ensuring public safety throughout the state.

In a press release issued on Friday, the command’s spokesperson, DSP Ahmed Rufai, disclosed that detectives from the State Intelligence Department detained one Bello Ibrahim, commonly referred to as ‘Bello Currency,’ along with four accomplices.

Naija News understands that the individuals taken into custody include Alhaji Muhammad Danlato, Alhaji Abun Buhari, Alhaji Faruku Alhaji, and Abubakar Furniture.

They face charges related to unlawful firearm possession and suspected involvement in terror-related activities.

“According to investigations, Bello Ibrahim allegedly sold fabricated revolvers to the other four suspects under the pretext of self-defence.

“The weapons were unregistered, and no valid firearm licences were obtained, thereby violating the Firearms Act,” the police spokesman said.

He added that the suspects were arrested during a coordinated operation in the Tambuwal Local Government Area.

“Recovered items include multiple illegal firearms, four rounds of LAR ammunition, and one round of AK-47 ammunition

“In a related development, on April 23, 2025, officers attached to Tureta Police Station intercepted one Yau Lawali of Yabawa Village, Bakura LGA in Zamfara State, during a stop-and-search operation. Lawali was found in possession of two locally fabricated guns and three rounds of AK-47 ammunition.

“Similarly, on April 19, 2025, police officers on duty at Kebbe Police Station arrested three individuals, Danagaji Bala, Sani Muhammad, and Danjuma, all of Dogon Marke Village, who were allegedly found with a locally made revolver and 19 rounds of AK-47 live ammunition.

“All suspects are currently in police custody and will be charged accordingly,” the statement added.

The statement indicated that inquiries are still in progress to reveal any broader criminal networks or links to terrorist activities.

It reiterated its dedication to protecting lives and property, encouraging residents to stay alert and report any suspicious behavior to the appropriate security authorities instead of taking illegal actions.