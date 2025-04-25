Peter Obi: Nigerians Will Teach Politicians Lesson In 2027 – CUPP

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has said Nigerians would be the deciders of who wins the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that the National Secretary of CUPP, Chief Peter Ameh, noted that the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, secured more votes in the 2023 election despite alleged flawed results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Chief Ameh, in a statement on Friday, condemned the personal interest-driven ideology of Nigeria’s politicians.

“Despite the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announcing flawed results, Peter Obi, representing the Labour Party, achieved remarkable success in less than six months of campaigning.

“Without the backing of governors or the machinery of electoral rigging, Obi secured over 50% of the votes in seven states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and over 25% in 16 states. His dominance in key urban centers, including the FCT, Rivers and Lagos, underscored the power of a people’s coalition united by a shared vision for change,” he said.

The former National Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) stressed that the last 2023 election revealed the power of the citizens to initiate a political change.

“This coalition of ordinary Nigerians—youth, workers, traders, and professionals—demonstrated that the will of the people can challenge the entrenched political class. The 2023 elections exposed the vulnerabilities of uncaring and incompetent politicians whose only ambition is to grab power, yet lack the capacity to govern for the common good.

“These politicians, often shielded by the so-called ‘federal might’, have relied on manipulation and defection to cling to power. Governors and elected officials frequently jump from one party to another, betraying the trust of their constituents while hiding behind the façade of political strategy.

“This lack of discipline and accountability has eroded public confidence in governance, but the people are more determined than ever to put an end to this cycle of underperformance and opportunism,” he added.