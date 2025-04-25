Osun PDP Lawmakers Reaffirm Loyalty To Adeleke, Slam Defector

Eight out of nine members of the Osun state caucus in the House of Representatives elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have reaffirmed their unwavering loyalty to the party and Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Their pledge of loyalty comes in the wake of a statement attributed to Busayo Oluwole Oke, who recently resigned from the party, to the effect that some members of the caucus were planning to join him in his defection from the party.

Speaking via a statement issued and signed by the eight lawmakers, they stated that Oke’s defection had been long predicted due to his open and consistent display of disloyalty, disrespect, and media attack against the party at all levels and against the government of Adeleke.

While describing Oke’s resignation from the PDP as a mark of ingratitude to the Party that has given him a platform for political relevance in over twenty years, the Osun Rep members urged the lawmaker to refrain from issuing statements laden with falsehood and malice in his bid to get sympathies from his new political friends.

The statement reads, “The defection of our colleague, Hon. Wole Oke, is a personal decision that holds no bearing on the stability or cohesion of the PDP in Osun.

“The remaining eight members of the caucus remain fully committed to the ideals and leadership of the party.”

The caucus further praised Adeleke for his “forthright, competent, and equitable” leadership since assuming office, stating that his administration has ensured the fair distribution of democratic dividends across all parts of Osun State.

“The achievements of Governor Adeleke are visible across all sectors — education, healthcare, infrastructure, and social welfare.

“His governance style continues to inspire confidence within the party and among the people of Osun,” the lawmakers added.

Acknowledging the Governor’s role as the undisputed leader of the party in the state, the lawmakers credited his inclusive approach for the ongoing unity and strength of the PDP in Osun.

They pledged their continued support for his administration at both state and federal levels.

Despite Oke’s exit, the PDP lawmakers assured constituents that their collective mandate remains intact and that they remain undeterred in their commitment to delivering on their legislative responsibilities and party obligations.

The caucus also called on party faithful across the state to remain steadfast and focused, urging them not to be swayed by political distractions.

They affirmed that the PDP remains the most viable platform for sustainable development in Osun.