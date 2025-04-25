Oborevwori, Okowa, Others Defection Vindicates My Decision To Remain Silent – Saraki

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has stated that the recent defections of the Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, former vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa and other political stakeholders have vindicated his stance to remain silent.

Speaking via his 𝕏 handle, the PDP chieftain stated that he chose to remain silent because he realised that the supposed leaders of the party were not sincere

He, however, stated that the PDP remains unperturbed by the recent wave of defections. He appealed to the party’s supporters and loyalists not to engage in the blame game or go after perceived traitors for the dwindling fortune of the PDP.

He said, “Therefore, it is in the interest of Nigeria and the survival of our democracy for the opposition to be vibrant and strong enough with the capacity to replace the ruling party at any point. Thus, my charge to our party members is that the PDP is merely experiencing a rebirth.

“This development has vindicated the stance of people like me who have decided to remain silent and watch events unfold. I have seen that there was no sincerity with supposed leaders of the opposition. One was not sure of the next person one was talking to.”

The Waziri of Ilorin also stated that it will be irresponsible for any leader to admit being pressured into taking the plunge in the manner the Delta governor and his supporters did.

He said, “My appeal to PDP members nationwide is that we should know that the sustenance of democracy is not a sprint. Rather, it is a marathon. It is not a knock-out football match series. It is a league. 24 hours is a long time in politics and nobody can predict how the dynamics will evolve in the coming weeks and months.

“We should stay strong and focus on strengthening the party. It is not necessary at this point to lament why they left.

“Our numerous party members should know that the PDP is better with fewer members who are loyal, sincere, determined, dedicated, and committed to its ideas, ideals, and progress than to have so many who will identify with us in the afternoon and be romancing the ruling party in the night.

“We still have about two years before the next election. That is a long time in politics. We have enough time to brace up to the challenge. There is nothing that prevents us from getting some governors from the other parties to join our ranks. My appeal to our young party members is that this defection is just a mere challenge to us to further mobilize and put our house in order. Also, our women’s wing should seize the opportunity to help in the rebuilding mission.”