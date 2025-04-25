Nigerian Armed Forces Have Killed 1,770 Terrorists, Arrested 3,070 In Three Years – CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, revealed on Thursday that the Nigerian Armed Forces had killed at least 1,770 terrorists and arrested 3,070 others over the past three years in operations across five North-West states.

Naija News reports that this was disclosed during a military sensitisation exercise in Katsina, which focused on fostering cooperation between the military and local communities to enhance national security.

The event, tagged ‘Military Diplomacy Campaign to Communities and Cultural Groups Across Nigeria’, aimed at strengthening community cooperation for national security.

General Musa, who was represented by Brigadier General Dahiru Abu-Mahawashi, Deputy Director of Defence Media Operations, further provided insights into the military’s successes in combating insecurity in the region.

He also highlighted the military’s extensive efforts in curbing criminal activities, including the seizure of over 1,000 different types of weapons and 12,000 rounds of ammunition from terrorists.

He disclosed that more than 2,515 victims had been rescued during various operations in the affected states of Katsina, Kaduna, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara.

“The army is doing its best in fighting the security situation, and a series of successes have been recorded, not only across the North-West States but the country as a whole,” Musa stated.

He reiterated that the fight for peace and security was a collective responsibility, urging communities to actively report suspicious activities, protect one another, and guide the youth.

General Musa made a powerful call for unity and collective action, stressing that peace does not thrive in silence, but in the unity and cooperation of all citizens.

“Peace does not grow in silence, it grows in unity. Let us speak, let us listen, and let us forgive, because without forgiveness, we cannot heal. Together, we are stronger than anyone; together, we can silence the sound of violence with the voice of peace,” Musa added.

He assured the residents of Batsari and Dutsin-Ma Local Government Areas that the military is constantly re-strategising to restore peace to all communities on the frontlines.

The sensitisation exercise aimed to foster further collaboration between the military and local communities in addressing security challenges.

Some community members, particularly from the Batsari Local Government Area, expressed optimism about the return of peace during the exercise, attributing it to recent dialogues with repentant criminals. These talks have reportedly helped reduce criminal activities in some areas.

However, a concerned resident, Mallam Lawal Rabi’u, voiced apprehension over the ongoing threats from bandits operating in neighboring local governments where such dialogues had not been established.

He noted that these groups continued to launch regular attacks, making it clear that while some communities experienced peace, others remained vulnerable.