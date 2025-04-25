Nigeria Missing In List Of Countries Eligible To Enter US Without Visas For 90 Days

Citizens from 43 countries of the world are now eligible to visit the United States for up to 90 days without a visa under a special arrangement known as the Visa Waiver Program (VWP).

Naija News understands that such citizens must, however, meet certain conditions and obtain approval through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) before embarking on their journey.

ESTA is an online system managed by US Customs and Border Protection that determines eligibility for visa-free travel under the VWP. It’s important to note that the stay must not exceed 90 days, and travellers must apply for ESTA in advance.

The list of countries, however, does not include Nigeria.

The VWP can be used for tourism or business purposes.

The United States government added that citizens of a VWP country will not qualify for ESTA if:

You have visited or were present in North Korea, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, or Yemen on or after March 1, 2011.

1. You have visited or were present in Cuba on or after January 12, 2021.

2. You hold dual nationality with Cuba, North Korea, Iran, Iraq, Sudan, or Syria.

3. If any of the above applies to you, you must apply for a standard B-1/B-2 visitor visa instead of using the VWP.

Below is the list of countries qualified for the waiver programme.

1. Andorra

2. Australia

3. Austria

4. Belgium

5. Brunei

6. Chile

7. Croatia

8. Czech Republic

9. Denmark

10. Estonia

11. Finland

12. France

13. Germany

14. Greece

15. Hungary

16. Iceland

17. Ireland

18. Israel

19. Italy

20. Japan

21. Latvia

22. Liechtenstein

23. Lithuania

24. Luxembourg

25. Malta

26. Monaco

27. Netherlands

28. New Zealand

29. Norway

30. Poland

31. Portugal

32. Qatar

33. Republic of Korea (South Korea)

34. Romania

35. San Marino

36. Singapore

37. Slovakia

38. Slovenia

39. Spain

40. Sweden

41. Switzerland

42. Taiwan

43. United Kingdom