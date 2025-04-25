Gist
Nigeria Missing In List Of Countries Eligible To Enter US Without Visas For 90 Days
Citizens from 43 countries of the world are now eligible to visit the United States for up to 90 days without a visa under a special arrangement known as the Visa Waiver Program (VWP).
Naija News understands that such citizens must, however, meet certain conditions and obtain approval through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) before embarking on their journey.
ESTA is an online system managed by US Customs and Border Protection that determines eligibility for visa-free travel under the VWP. It’s important to note that the stay must not exceed 90 days, and travellers must apply for ESTA in advance.
The list of countries, however, does not include Nigeria.
The VWP can be used for tourism or business purposes.
The United States government added that citizens of a VWP country will not qualify for ESTA if:
You have visited or were present in North Korea, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, or Yemen on or after March 1, 2011.
1. You have visited or were present in Cuba on or after January 12, 2021.
2. You hold dual nationality with Cuba, North Korea, Iran, Iraq, Sudan, or Syria.
3. If any of the above applies to you, you must apply for a standard B-1/B-2 visitor visa instead of using the VWP.
Below is the list of countries qualified for the waiver programme.
1. Andorra
2. Australia
3. Austria
4. Belgium
5. Brunei
6. Chile
7. Croatia
8. Czech Republic
9. Denmark
10. Estonia
11. Finland
12. France
13. Germany
14. Greece
15. Hungary
16. Iceland
17. Ireland
18. Israel
19. Italy
20. Japan
21. Latvia
22. Liechtenstein
23. Lithuania
24. Luxembourg
25. Malta
26. Monaco
27. Netherlands
28. New Zealand
29. Norway
30. Poland
31. Portugal
32. Qatar
33. Republic of Korea (South Korea)
34. Romania
35. San Marino
36. Singapore
37. Slovakia
38. Slovenia
39. Spain
40. Sweden
41. Switzerland
42. Taiwan
43. United Kingdom