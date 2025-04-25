Nigeria Doesn’t Need Second Tenure, Single 5-Year Tenure Is Enough – Peter Obi

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has faulted Nigeria’s current political structure that allows an elected president or governor to serve for 8 years.

Naija News reports that Obi said the second tenure opportunity, allowed by Nigeria’s Constitution, was part of the nation’s problem in governance.

He stated this on Thursday while speaking at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, on the topic, ‘Politics and Change in Nigeria’.

The former Governor of Anambra State advocated for a single five-year tenure for governors and presidents.

“We don’t need eight years, second tenure. Because I think it’s part of our problem. We need people to just come for a single term. For me, five years. I believe whatever you can do. Yes, you may not be able to do whatever you think you want to do in five years. Some people say, but after in five years, you can show the right direction. If you mean well,” he said.

The Labour Party national leader stressed that Nigeria and Africa have talented youth, but leaders have failed to harness the potential of the youth.

“Nigeria remains one country that has incredible potential. Africa and Nigeria have immense potential in terms of natural resources. Human capital, I know it needs to be trained, but we have young age, youthful age, youthful people, very dynamic, very talented, youth pushing the right way and everything, and all that.

“And in terms of government, they just organize, like I said, corporate leadership based on doing the right things,” he stated.