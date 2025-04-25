Liverpool May Win Premier League Title In Matchday 34, See Fixtures, Predictions

Liverpool have the chance of winning the 2024-2025 English Premier League title this weekend when they take on Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in the matchday 34.

Ahead of the Premier League matchday 35 fixtures, Arsenal legend Paul Merson shared his predictions, providing insights into the anticipated outcomes.

On Saturday afternoon, Chelsea will take on Everton in a crucial early kick-off at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea, aiming for a strong home performance, will look to secure all three points against a resilient Everton side.

Later in the day, Wolves will face Leicester City at Molineux Stadium. On Sunday afternoon, Manchester United will travel to the south coast to face Bournemouth in what is expected to be a challenging encounter for the Red Devils.

The highlight of the weekend will happen on Sunday evening when Liverpool hosts Tottenham Hotspur. The stakes are high for Liverpool, who could be crowned Premier League champions if they manage to avoid defeat against Spurs.

This pivotal matchup follows Arsenal’s recent Premier League fixture, where they battled Crystal Palace to a 2-2 draw, which has implications for the Gunners’ title chase.

Below are the Premier League matchday 34 Fixtures, Merson’s predictions shared with Sportskeeda:

Saturday: April 26

Chelsea 1-0 Everton

Kick-off: 12:30 p.m.

Wolves 2-0 Leicester City

Kick-off: 3 p.m.

Southampton 1-2 Fulham

Kick-off: 3 p.m.

Newcastle United 3-0 Ipswich Town

Kick-off: 3 p.m.

Brighton 2-1 West Ham United

Kick-off: 3 p.m.

Sunday, April 27

Bournemouth 2-0 Manchester United

Kick-off: 2 p.m.

Liverpool 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Kick-off:

Thursday, May 1

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Brentford

Kick-off: 7:30 p.m.