Liverpool Coach, Arne Slot Aims To Lift Premier League Title At Afield On Sunday

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has stressed that he and his team have the responsibility of winning the club’s 20th Premier League title at Anfield against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, April 27.

Following Arsenal’s draw with Crystal Palace on Wednesday, Liverpool need just one point against Spurs to clinch the Premier League title with four matches still to play.

The last time Liverpool won the title was in the 2019-2020 season under former manager Jurgen Klopp, a historic moment during which fans were unable to celebrate in person due to the Covid pandemic.

“First and foremost, we recognize the weight of this responsibility,” said Slot. “The last time this club celebrated a league victory, it was under very different circumstances. Everyone is excited for Sunday, but we understand there’s work to be done, and that starts with securing at least one point.”

Slot emphasized the importance of fan support, acknowledging their critical role throughout the season. “We hope our supporters will continue to cheer us on, fully aware that we need this point to achieve our goal”, he noted.

Tottenham will be looking for a turnaround as they have not won at Anfield since 2011 and are currently facing struggles with 18 league losses this season.

Liverpool boasts an impressive home record, having only lost twice in the league this season, with 41 points accrued from 16 matches.

Slot, in his first season as Liverpool manager after taking over from Klopp last summer, has successfully guided the team to a 12-point lead over second-placed Arsenal.