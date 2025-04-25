Kidnapped Catholic Priest In Kaduna Regains Freedom

The parish priest of Saint Gerald’s Quasi Catholic Parish in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Reverend Father Ibrahim Amos, who was kidnapped by armed men in the early hours of Thursday, has regained his freedom.

Naija News reports that his release was confirmed in a statement issued on Friday by Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Reverend Father Jacob Shanet.

According to the statement, the abducted priest was freed by his captors around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

The Diocese expressed gratitude to the public and security operatives for their prayers and support throughout the ordeal.

“Your kind gestures, love and prayers are a testament to the fact that we are not alone in the struggle to respect and promote the dignity of human life,” said Reverend Father Shanet.

He added, “While we appreciate God for everything, we equally want to thank everyone for walking and praying with us in such a dark and terrible moment. May the Blessed Virgin Mary, the mother of priests, religious, and all the angels, intercede for those in captivity and bring them back to their families and communities safe and sound.”

Naija News earlier reported that Father Amos was abducted from his parish residence on Thursday morning, prompting widespread concern and prayers from the local and wider Catholic community.