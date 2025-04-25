Kano Traffic Officer Dies After Being Pushed From Moving Truck

Tragedy struck in the early hours of Thursday in Kano State as an officer of the Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA), Yahaya Isma’il Idris, lost his life after allegedly being pushed out of a moving truck during routine duty.

Counter-insurgency analyst, Zagazola Makama disclosed the incident via a post on his official ‎𝕏 account, explaining that the 35-year-old officer was on night patrol along Maiduguri Road when he stopped a truck for a standard inspection around 4:30 a.m.

The truck, identified by plate number BWR 457 XC, was driven by 25-year-old Yakubu Abdulsalam from Yobe State’s Fika LGA. Two others—31-year-old Tunde Momodu from Edo State and 21-year-old Sagir Yusuf from Bichi LGA in Kano—were passengers in the vehicle.

According to reports, Idris had asked the driver for a waybill covering the goods being transported.

When the driver failed to produce the document, the KAROTA official boarded the vehicle to investigate further. However, not long after, the driver allegedly sped off.

“As the vehicle approached the Muhammadu Buhari Interchange flyover, the suspects reportedly pushed Idris out of the moving truck,” Makama wrote.

The impact left Idris with critical injuries. He was rushed to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, where he was later confirmed dead.

According to police sources, all three individuals in the vehicle have been apprehended. “Investigation is ongoing to ascertain the full circumstances surrounding the incident,” the sources confirmed.