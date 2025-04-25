Kano Govt Establishes Four New Agencies

The Government of Kano State has launched four new agencies designed to enhance institutional frameworks and promote sustainable development throughout the state.

Naija News reports that this initiative followed the enactment of four significant bills by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, as stated in a communication on Thursday by his spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

The newly formed agencies include the Kano State Protection Agency (KASPA), the Kano State Signage and Advertisement Agency (KASIAA), the Kano State Information and Communication Technologies Development Agency (KASITDA), and the Kano State Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (KASMEDA).

Governor Yusuf characterised the signing of these bills as a pivotal achievement in his administration’s commitment to reforming public institutions and fostering economic development.

“Our mission is to lay a solid foundation for a greater Kano. These laws go beyond policy; they are key instruments of transformation that will help drive our development agenda,” the statement noted.

The governor stated that the newly established agencies are anticipated to improve public safety, oversee outdoor advertising, promote information and communication technology (ICT) advancement, and assist in the development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

He emphasized that these agencies will be crucial in generating employment, attracting investments, and enhancing service delivery in multiple sectors throughout the state.