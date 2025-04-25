‘I Love Them To Death’ – Uzor Arukwe Opens Up On Gay Scandal

Nollywood actor, Uzor Arukwe, has recalled how the rumour surrounding his sexuality shocked him.

Naija News reports that the movie star in an interview on ‘Unfiltered and Extra Spicy’ podcast, said he was first excited about the rumours because he had assume it was a means to hitting the spotlight.

Uzor dismissed the claim of being a gay saying he would have no reason to hide it and would own it.

The thespian also expressed love and support for his gay friends, adding that he holds no judgment towards anyone over their sexuality.

He said, “The worst rumour I have heard about myself was that I am gay. I was shocked to my bones, but I was somehow excited too because I heard that when people start saying those kinds of things, you will blow, so I thought to myself, ‘this must be it’.

“I have a lot of gay friends, and I love them. They are my people so I know their sexuality.

“I love them to death and I have nothing against them whatsoever. But I’m not going to agree to what I’m not just because to some people they are a certain type of people. For me, let God judge.

“If it is my sexuality, I would own it. I’ll be one of the hottest around.”