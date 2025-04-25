He Conducts Himself Like A Pampered Political Stakeholder – PDP Slams Wole Oke Over Defection To APC

The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated the member representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Wole Oke over his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

They accused him of abusing the privileges the party had extended to him over the years.

Naija News reports that Oke, in a letter dated April 16, 2025, addressed to the PDP Chairman of his Ward 07 in Esa-Oke, Obokun Local Government Area, formally resigned his membership of the party.

He also sent similar resignation letters to the PDP National Chairman, as well as the Osun and Obokun PDP Chairmen.

Reacting to the development in a statement on Thursday, the Osun PDP Chairman, Sunday Bisi, described Oke’s decision as unfortunate, noting that he enjoyed the goodwill of the PDP for more than two decades, having been elected multiple times to the National Assembly under the party’s platform.

Bisi said, “Hon. Oke has long conducted himself like a pampered political stakeholder, more interested in being spoon-fed than earning his place through rules of healthy competition.

“His trademark has always been orchestrated discontents and divisive tactics, never genuine in party commitment. The PDP leadership has remained well ahead of his shenanigans, fully aware of his pattern of self-serving pontifications”

According to Bisi, Oke’s defection only confirmed that he sees politics “as a personal enterprise rather than a wheel of service to the people.”

“As the days unfold, it will become even clearer to the world that politics is and must remain a game of the people, not a playground for selfish adventurism,” he said.

Bisi urged party members, especially those in Obokun/Oriade, to remain focused and united in pursuit of the progress being delivered by the Ademola Adeleke-led administration.